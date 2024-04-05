Indian Forces Kill Two Militants In Kashmir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, April 5 (KUNA) -- The Indian security forces announced Friday killing to militants during an operation against infiltration bid in the Line of Control in the Uri sector of Baramula district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indo Asian News Agency reported quoting officials that during an operation against an infiltrating group in Sahura Nala in the Uri sector in the early hours today the security forces gunned down one militant and another was killed later.

The Indian official stated that security forces challenged the militants after noticing suspicious movement on the Line of Control dividing India and Pakistan. (end)

