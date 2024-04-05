Five People Killed In Israeli Air Raids On S. Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, April 5 (KUNA) -- At least five people were killed and several others wounded in a series of air raids launched by the Israeli occupation aircraft Friday on some villages south of Lebanon.

Two people were killed in Jdeidet Marjayoun village and three others in Ayta ash Shab, the National News Agency (NNA) reported.

It added that the Israeli occupation raids destroyed some houses in Ayta ash Shab, Kfarkela and others, in addition to Israeli artillery shelling some other parts in southern Lebanon. (end)

