4.8-Magnitude Quake Rattles New York, New Jersey

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, April 5 (KUNA) -- A 4.8 earthquake jolted some parts in New York City and New Jersey State, the US Geological Survey Department announced Friday.

The shaking centered near Lebanon area in New Jersey about 50 miles west of New York and affected buildings in all parts of Manhattan, the department added in a statement.

"We're taking this extremely seriously and here's why. There's always the possibility of aftershocks. We have not felt a magnitude of this earthquake since about 2011," New York Governor Kathy Hochul said. "It's been an unsettling day, to say the least."

She noted that a team is assessing all impacts and possible harm.

Meanwhile, New York Police said in a statement that no initial reports on either harm or casualties have been issued so far.

Over 42 million people, including residents of far areas like Philadelphia, Baltimore and others, have felt the quake, according to the survey. (end)

