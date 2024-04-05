OIC Condemns Israeli Attack On Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, April 5 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned on Friday the attack of Israeli forces on Al-Aqsa Mosque and firing teargas canisters on Muslim worshipers to prevent them from entering the mosque.
In a release, OIC said that this attack on holy site is a violation of international laws and UN resolutions.
The organization renewed its call on the international community to end the Israeli violence and protect Al-Aqsa Mosque against such violations.
It also called for an immediate end of aggression on the Palestinian people, and for allowing aid entrance to the Gaza Strip.
Meanwhile, Awqaf Al-Quds mentioned that thousands of worshipers were not allowed to enter the mosque due to Israeli military procedures that obstructed them.
Israeli forces attacked a number of Palestinian youth and arrested 11 at the doors of Al-Aqsa Mosque. (end)
fn
MENAFN05042024000071011013ID1108064429
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.