OIC Condemns Israeli Attack On Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, April 5 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned on Friday the attack of Israeli forces on Al-Aqsa Mosque and firing teargas canisters on Muslim worshipers to prevent them from entering the mosque.

In a release, OIC said that this attack on holy site is a violation of international laws and UN resolutions.

The organization renewed its call on the international community to end the Israeli violence and protect Al-Aqsa Mosque against such violations.

It also called for an immediate end of aggression on the Palestinian people, and for allowing aid entrance to the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Awqaf Al-Quds mentioned that thousands of worshipers were not allowed to enter the mosque due to Israeli military procedures that obstructed them.

Israeli forces attacked a number of Palestinian youth and arrested 11 at the doors of Al-Aqsa Mosque. (end)

