Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Opening In Palm Desert, California

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALM DESERT, Calif., April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Alara at University Park , is opening this weekend at the intersection of College Drive and University Park Drive in Palm Desert, California. Home buyers are invited to visit during the opening of the new Toll Brothers Sales Center on Saturday, April 6, 2024, located at 36233 Karsten Street in Palm Desert.



Located in the heart Palm Desert, Alara at University Park will include 49 new homes in an amenity-rich master plan, featuring two-story single-family homes. Home buyers will be able to choose from six exquisite home designs ranging from 1,896 to 2,533+ square feet, each built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. Home designs are priced from the low $700,000s and will feature 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2.5 to 4.5 bathrooms, and 2-car garages.

“We've begun construction on our Toll Brothers model homes, and for a limited time, home buyers can take advantage of pre-model pricing,” said Brad Hare, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southern California.“We continue to offer our residents the best luxury living in one of the most desirable communities in Palm Desert. Our most popular features are already included, and unrivaled personalization options are available through our Design Studio experience.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

This amenity-rich community will allow homeowners to enjoy The Grove, an exclusive amenity center featuring a clubhouse, kiddie pool, lap pool, resort-style pool, spas, fire pits, event lawn and stage, pickleball courts, and a shaded play area.

Alara at University Park is nearby shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, including The Shops at Palm Desert, PGA golf courses, hiking and walking trails near the San Jacinto Mountains, Palm Springs Airport, as well as downtown Palm Springs.

Major highways including California State Route 111 and Interstate 10 are easily accessible from Alara at University Park, offering homeowners convenient access to neighboring cities including Palm Springs and La Quinta.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the desert area include Stone Creek Ranch in La Quinta, which is offering the final opportunity to purchase.

For more information, call 866-232-1631 or visit TollBrothers/California .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired CompaniesTM list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers .

