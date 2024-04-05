Media Briefing - AESO To Discuss Recent Grid Alert Events

The Alberta Electric System Operator is responsible for the safe, reliable, and economic planning and operation of the Alberta Interconnected Electric System. We provide open and non-discriminatory access to Alberta's interconnected power grid and we also facilitate Alberta's competitive wholesale electricity market.

An AESO representative will provide an overview of the operational circumstances that led to Grid Alerts on both days. They will also address the AESO's direction to transmission and distribution facility owners for brief rotating outages on April 5. A question & answer session will follow the remarks.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.