Exploring Mining Podcast Named As Number One Mining Podcast To Listen To In 2024

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a global investor news source covering mining and metals stocks is proud to announce that the Exploring Mining Podcast has been recognized as number 1 in the top 30 Mining Podcasts to listen to in 2024 by Feedspot , The rating is based on a review of thousands of podcasts on the web and ranked by traffic, social media followers & freshness. Host Cali Van Zant interviews CEO's and analysts to give investors insight into the sector and has interviewed experts including well-known mining expert Gwen Preston, the Resource Maven and silver expert Peter Krauth, author of the bestselling book The Great Silver Bull, Public companies and CEOs that have been interviewed include Chris Timmins, CEO and President of Pegasus Resources Inc. (TSXV: PEGA ) (OTCQB: SLTFF ), Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE:URG ) (TSX:URE ) and its Chairman and CEO, John Cash and Aneel Waraich, Executive Vice President & Director of Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX:STGO ) (OTCQX: STPGF ). Host Cali Van Zant said, "By interviewing the best, you become the best. I learn more with each interview and am excited to share this content with investors that love mining." Learn more about the Exploring Mining Podcast Listen to Exploring Mining podcast on iTunes Apple podcasts Listen to Exploring Mining on Spotify Host Cali Van Zant Recent episodes and transcripts from Exploring Mining Podcast

Exploring Mining Podcast with Chris Timmins - Pegasus Resources Inc. (TSXV: PEGA) (OTCQB: SLTFF) Takes Flight with New Assay Results Exploring Mining Podcast Interview with David Kelley CEO, and Geologist at Chakana Copper (TSXV: PERU) (OTCQB: CHKKF) Exploring Mining Podcast Interview with Silver Expert Peter Krauth Exploring Mining Podcast Interview with Steppe Gold (TSX:STGO) - Meet Mongolia's Leading Gold Producer Exploring Mining Podcast Interview with Ur-Energy Inc. CEO - The Power of Possibilities with a Producing Uranium Mine Exploring Mining Podcast with Alaska Energy Metals (TSX-V: AEMC) (OTCQB: AKEMF) - the Next Generation of Nickel Mining Exploring Mining Podcast with Alaska Energy Metals (TSX-V: AEMC) (OTCQB: AKEMF) - the Next Generation of Nickel Mining Exploring Mining Podcast - 'All in for Gold in 2024' - Interview with President of Getchell Gold Corp. Exploring Mining Podcast Interview with Silver Expert Peter Krauth Exploring Mining Podcast Interview with Gwen Preston - How you can find opportunities in Junior Miners in a bad market

The Investorideas podcasts are also available on Apple Podcasts, Audible, Spotify, Tunein, Stitcher, Spreaker, iHeartRadio, Google Podcasts and most audio platforms available.

