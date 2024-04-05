(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ) Biotech Stock News Bites - Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CADL ), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing multimodal biological immunotherapies to help patients fight cancer, made the NASDAQ top ten percentage gainers list, currently trading at $8.92, up $2.52 or 39.43%. The stock had a morning high of $11.40, giving investors big wins.

Yesterday Candel announced updated interim survival data from the ongoing randomized phase 2 clinical trial of CAN-2409 plus valacyclovir (prodrug), together with standard of care (SoC) chemoradiation, followed by resection for borderline resectable pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). Survival data were updated with eight months of further follow-up since the first analysis presented at the 2023 Society for Immunotherapy (SITC) Annual Meeting. Based on the data presented at SITC, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track Designation to the Company for CAN-2409 in combination with valacyclovir for the treatment of patients with PDAC in December 2023.

Key points

Updated positive interim data showed notable improvements in estimated median overall survival of 28.8 months after experimental treatment with CAN-2409 versus only 12.5 months in control group in borderline resectable pancreatic ductal adenorcarcinoma (PDAC)

At 24 months, survival rate was 71.4% in CAN-2409 treated patients versus only 16.7% in the control group after chemoradiation. At 36 months, estimated survival was 47.6% in the CAN-2409 group versus 16.7% in the control group

No new safety signals were observed, providing further support that multiple injections of CAN-2409 were generally well tolerated, with no dose-limiting toxicities and no cases of pancreatitis

Previous analysis of resected tumors showed dense aggregates of immune cells, including CD8+, cytotoxic tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, and dendritic cells, in PDAC tissue after CAN-2409 administration, confirming activation of a robust antitumoral immune response

Read the company's full news and disclaimer here:

Research more Biotech stocks with Investorideas free stock directory

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: More disclaimer and disclosure info Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire /News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.