Rising Costs Are Forcing Swiss Breweries To Tap Out

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Small breweries, which have been very popular in Switzerland in recent years, are now falling victim to the tough economic climate. Rising costs of raw materials are weighing heavily on the beer market.



Deutsch de Hohe Kosten drehen vielen Bierbrauereien den Zapfhahn zu Read more: Hohe Kosten drehen vielen Bierbrauereien den Zapfhahn zu Français fr La conjoncture fait boire la tasse à de nombreuses brasseries Original Read more: La conjoncture fait boire la tasse à de nombreuses brasseries

This content was published on April 5, 2024 - 11:00 2 minutes Clémence Vonlanthen/asch, RTS

In 2021, Switzerland had the highest density of breweries in the world, with 1,278 establishments, most of them run by amateurs. Three years later, there are 86 fewer.

Until 2022, Thomas Dequesne was producing beer with his partners Dogzilla. After just two years, they decided to close the doors of their microbrewery.

“If we wanted to be profitable with the beers we were selling, we had to sell them at fairly high prices compared with the big breweries, which can afford to produce large quantities and lower their prices,”, Dequesne told Swiss television RTS.

External Content Big players also affected

To avoid closure in the face of rising energy and raw material costs, Didier Anthamatten has restructured his microbrewery and drastically reduced production.

“I sold the plant and handed over the premises. I've kept one major customer for whom I now only make casks. That's a small income, and I've gone into partnership with the B2F brewery, where we are now. As a result, costs have gone down, because we're sharing infrastructure,” explains the manager of Brasserie de l'Atelier.

More More Newsletters

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

Read more: Newsletters