Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' transactions - Vuorinen
05.04.2024 / 13:00 CET/CEST
Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' transactions - Vuorinen
Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Managers' transactions
5 April 2024 at 14.00 EET
Nordea's Chief Audit Executive Virpi Vuorinen has received in total 1,911 shares in Nordea Bank Abp according to a notification received under the Market Abuse Regulation.
Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Virpi Vuorinen
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Nordea Bank Abp
LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 56870/5/4
Transaction date: 2024-04-04
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000297767
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,911
Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 1,911
Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
For further information:
Susanna Aarnio-Halme,
Group Corporate Communication,
+358
10
416 8023
The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact set out above, at 14.00 EET on 5 April 2024.
