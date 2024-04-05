Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' transactions - Mella

05.04.2024 / 13:00 CET/CEST



Nordea Bank Abp

Stock exchange release - Managers' transactions

5 April 2024 at 14.00 EET

Nordea Group Leadership Team member Sara Mella has received in total 20,732 shares in Nordea Bank Abp according to a notification received under the Market Abuse Regulation.

Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Sara Mella

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Nordea Bank Abp

LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 56861/6/4

Transaction date: 2024-04-04

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000297767

Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 20,732





Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 20,732









Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

For further information:

Susanna Aarnio-Halme,

Group Corporate Communication,

+358

10

416 8023

The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact set out above, at 14.00 EET on 5 April 2024.





