               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' Transactions - Mella


4/5/2024 2:16:04 PM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' transactions - Mella
05.04.2024 / 13:00 CET/CEST

Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' transactions - Mella

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Managers' transactions
5 April 2024 at 14.00 EET

Nordea Group Leadership Team member Sara Mella has received in total 20,732 shares in Nordea Bank Abp according to a notification received under the Market Abuse Regulation.

Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Sara Mella
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Nordea Bank Abp
LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 56861/6/4

Transaction date: 2024-04-04
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000297767
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 20,732


Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 20,732




Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

For further information:

Susanna Aarnio-Halme,
Group Corporate Communication,
+358
10
416 8023

The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact set out above, at 14.00 EET on 5 April 2024.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact
...
or visit
.



End of Media Release

Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: FI4000297767
Valor: A2N6F4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1874519


End of News EQS News Service

MENAFN05042024004691010666ID1108064150

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search