Moody's affirms 'Baa1' rating with stable outlook for Amprion

05.04.2024 / 15:31 CET/CEST

Dortmund, Friday, 05 April 2024

As part of its annual review, the transmission system operator Amprion GmbH ("Amprion") has again received a "B aa1" rating with stable outlook from the international rating agency Moody's Ratings.

In addition to this long-term rating, Moody's has also affirmed the "Prime-2" short-term and Commercial Paper ratings.

Peter Rüth, Chief Financial Officer of Amprion: "We play a central role in enabling the energy transition and the associated grid expansion to achieve the climate targets in Germany. The confirmation of our solid investment-grade rating 'Baa1' by Moody's reflects our stable business model and our reliable financial policy."

Amprion GmbH is one of four transmission system operators in Germany. Our 11,000-kilometre extra-high voltage grid transports electricity in an area from the North Sea to the Alps. Around a third of Germany's economic output is generated there. Our power lines are lifelines of society: They secure jobs and quality of life for 29 million people. We keep the network stable and safe – and prepare the way for a climate-compatible energy system by expanding our network. Around 2,300 employees in Dortmund and at more than 30 other sites help make sure the lights never go out. We also perform overarching operations for integrated grid systems in Germany and Europe.



