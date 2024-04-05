CALIDA Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

CALIDA GROUP press release Sursee (Switzerland), 5 April 2024

CALIDA Holding AG 2024 Annual General Meeting – all proposals approved

The shareholders approved all the proposals of the Board of Directors at the CALIDA Holding AG Annual General Meeting today. The current independent Board members Felix Sulzberger (Chairman), Gregor Greber and Thomas Stöcklin as well as the current Board member Allan Kellenberger were re-elected for a one-year term of office until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting. In addition, Corinna Werkle was elected as new independent Board member. The contributions of the former Board members Laurence Bourdon-Tracol and Stefan Portmann, who did not stand for re-election, were thanked. The dividend proposed by the Board of Directors of CHF 0.30 per share from available retained earnings and CHF 0.30 per share from capital contribution reserves was accepted. The shareholders of CALIDA Holding AG also approved the report on non-financial matters for 2023. The 2023 remuneration report, which was submitted to the shareholders for a non-binding consultative vote, was approved as well. In addition, the proposal of the amendment to the statutes to reduce the lower limit of the capital band was approved. A detailed list of all resolutions and results of the Annual General Meeting 2024 can be found at: #annual-general-meetings

For further information, please contact: Calida Holding AG Dave Müller, CFO Phone: +41 41 925 43 20 ...







The CALIDA GROUP is a globally active company for premium underwear with its head office in Switzerland. It consists of the brands CALIDA, AUBADE and COSABELLA in the underwear and lingerie segment as well as the outdoor furniture brand LAFUMA MOBILIER. The CALIDA GROUP stands for high-quality products that delight consumers every day. In 2023, the Group generated sales of over CHF 304 million with almost 2,500 employees. The registered shares of Calida Holding AG (CALN) are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange AG. Additional features:



