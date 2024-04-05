               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Beer Institute Releases February 2024 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate


4/5/2024 2:15:59 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for February 2024:

The February 2024 estimate is 11,900,000 barrels, an increase of 7.9% compared to February 2023 removals of 11,024,243.

Domestic Tax Paid - TTB
(31 Gallon Barrels)
Month 2023 2024 Percent Change Volume Change
January 11,195,678 11,400,000 1.8% 204,322
February 11,024,243 11,900,000 7.9% 875,757
YTD 22,219,921 23,300,000 4.9% 1,080,079

Domestic Tax Paid - TTB
(31 Gallon Barrels)
Month 2022 2023 Percent Change Volume Change
January 11,605,709 11,195,678 -3.5% -410,031
February 10,867,830 11,024,243 1.4% 156,413
March 15,387,646 14,650,304 -4.8% -737,342
April 13,563,270 12,842,000 -5.3% -721,270
May 14,451,198 12,751,000 -11.8% -1,700,198
June 16,349,214 15,017,000 -8.1% -1,332,214
July 13,970,237 13,233,000 -5.3% -737,237
August 14,976,009 13,988,000 -6.6% -988,009
September 14,431,528 12,911,000 -10.5% -1,520,528
October 12,730,283 11,227,000 -11.8% -1,503,283
November 11,751,754 10,950,000 -6.8% -801,754
December 11,996,258 11,700,000 -2.5% -296,258
YTD 162,080,936 151,489,225 -6.5% -10,591,711

The March 2024 domestic tax paid estimate is scheduled to be released on May 3, 2024.

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers, beer importers and industry suppliers-an industry that supports nearly 2.4 million jobs and provides more than $409 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to developing sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website and follow us on Facebook , X , LinkedIn and Instagram .

