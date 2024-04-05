Telangana Govt Engages In Dialogue With Tesla To Secure Investment

(MENAFN- KNN India) Hyderabad, Apr 5 (KNN) The Telangana government is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to woo Tesla to establish its proposed electric car manufacturing plant in the state.

Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu revealed on Thursday that the state has been actively engaged in discussions with the electric vehicle giant to secure this major investment.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sridhar Babu stated that since December 2023, the state government has been aggressively pursuing major investment opportunities from global conglomerates.

As part of this focus, Tesla's planned investment initiatives in India are also being closely tracked.

"We have been studying and tracking Tesla's planned investment initiatives in India. We have been making all-out efforts to bring Tesla to Telangana for some time," the minister said, confirming the ongoing dialogue between the state and the EV manufacturer.

"Our team is continuing the dialogue and discussions with Tesla, putting in all efforts for Tesla to establish their plant in Telangana," he further mentioned.

Sridhar Babu emphasised that Telangana, with its industry-friendly policies, is working towards a progressive and futuristic vision by creating world-class infrastructure and a hassle-free permissions system.

