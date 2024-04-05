Consulate General Of India In Ho Chi Minh City And Samten Hills Dalat Host Odisha - The Land Of Peace” Cultural Experience

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Lam Dong Province, Vietnam The Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City collaborated with Samten Hills Dalat in Lam Dong Province, Vietnam, to present the " Odisha - The Land of Peace ” Cultural Experience. This event was organized to promote warm relations and foster meaningful cultural experiences between the people of India and Vietnam.



Dr. Madan Mohan Sethi, Consul General of India in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, joins Ms. Tran Thi

Thao Nguyen and others for a cultural event



The event began with a ceremonial inauguration by Dr. Madan Mohan Sethi, Consul General of India in Ho Chi Minh City. Dr. Sethi praised the rich cultural heritage of Odisha, calling it a hidden gem of India. He spoke about the historical connections between Odisha and Vietnam, dating back over a millennium, and emphasized the dissemination of Buddhism from Odisha to various parts of Southeast Asia during the reign of Ashoka The Great.



Dr. Sethi emphasized the significant role of this event in strengthening tourism ties between Lam Dong, Vietnam, and Odisha, India. He reaffirmed the mutual commitment of showcasing each other's unique attractions as premier tourist destinations, thereby fostering cultural and tourism exchanges between the two nations.



Dr. Sethi also commended Samten Hills Dalat as a stunning Buddhist architectural marvel nestled amidst breathtaking hills. He hailed it as a sanctuary for spiritual seekers and enthusiasts in search of serenity and rejuvenation. He expressed confidence that this landmark would attract visitors from around the world, further solidifying cultural and tourism connections between Vietnam and India.



"We are deeply honored by the collaboration with the Consulate General of India and the celebration of 'Odisha Day' at Samten Hills Dalat. With immense pride in being home to the world's largest prayer wheel as recognized by the Guinness World Records and the Vajrayana Buddhist Spiritual Cultural Space certified by the Vietnam Federation of UNESCO Associations, Samten Hills Dalat has firmly etched its place on the international tourism map, hosting a plethora of domestic and international events. Moreover, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for the harmonious relationships that have fostered a tranquil aura at Samten Hills Dalat - A Place to Return for all,” remarked Tran Thi

Thao Nguyen, Board of Director, Samten Hills Dalat .





The highlight of the event was the spellbinding Odissi dance performances by esteemed artists Saswat Joshi and Sagarika Mohanty, captivating the audience with their graceful movements and captivating expressions.



About Samten Hills Dalat

Samten Hills Dalat is a place of spiritual and cultural significance located in the heart of Lam Dong, Vietnam. It is inspired by the sacred Buddhist landscapes of the Himalayas and represents the majestic energy of spiritual spaces.





Under the guidance of His Eminence Drubwang Sonam Jorfel Rinpoche, a revered master and venerable monk from Ladakh, India, along with Project Director Phuntsog Angdus, Samten Hills Dalat stands as the embodiment of Vajrayana Buddhism in Vietnam. It is recognized by the Vietnam Federation of UNESCO Associations and is home to the world's largest Guinness World Records-certified prayer wheel.





Samten Hills Dalat provides a unique journey for visitors who seek to immerse themselves in its serene ambiance, lush surroundings, and profound historical connections to Buddhism. It is a symbol of a transformative experience where tranquility, nature, and spirituality converge.





To embark on this once-in-a-lifetime journey, visit their website at or contact their hotline at 19007071.