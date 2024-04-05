Carbon Reduction Efforts Provide Green Opportunities For Correlate Energy Corp. (CIPI) To Develop, Sell Clean Energy Solutions

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Distributed energy solutions company Correlate Energy Corp. is working with customers in industrial, corporate, and residential circles, to cost-effectively improve their climate friendliness through superior energy optimization and transition

The U.S Department of Energy has been promoting clean energy carbon reduction through a Carbon Dioxide Removal (“CDR”) Purchase program awarding up to $35 million in CDR purchase credits Multi-national technology company Google has pledged to match the CDR program“dollar for dollar” as part of a public-private partnership, demonstrating their impetus for clean energy solutions

When technology behemoth Google, at times referred to as“the most powerful company in the world” ( ), announced March 14 that it would match the Department of Energy's (“DOE”) Carbon Dioxide Removal Purchase program“dollar for dollar” in a show of mutually reinforcing public-private support ( ), it underscored the importance many large market movers place on climate change responsiveness.

Google plans to work with its partners to identify and scale technology-based and nature-based carbon dioxide removal (“CDR”) solutions during the coming year ( ) under the DOE's goals relating to direct air capture (“DAC”), enhanced CO2 mineralization, biomass carbon removal with...

