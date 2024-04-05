Astiva Health Inc. - Bridging Healthcare Gaps With Proactive, Culturally Responsive Solutions

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
A Brookings Institution report indicates significant racial disparities in access to health coverage and in health outcomes Astiva Health is focused on reshaping the landscape of personalized and comprehensive healthcare The company carefully considers needs of its members, creates plans that feature cultural strategies for diverse ethnic groups
In a world where racial disparities still run rampant in many ways, including health coverage and outcomes,
Astiva Health
is focused on meeting the healthcare needs of underserved populations. The company recognizes the diverse challenges within key communities and strives to bridge healthcare gaps through proactive and culturally responsive solutions.
“In the United States, there are significant racial disparities in access to health coverage and in health outcomes. People of color are far more likely to be uninsured in America, due in part to several states' refusal to expand Medicaid,” states a commentary from the Brookings Institution, a nonprofit...
