Greenenergybreaks Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger At Special Meeting

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Exro Technologies (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) , a leading clean-technology company which has developed new-generation, power-control electronics that expand the capabilities of electric motors and batteries, has announced that all necessary shareholders and stockholders approved the proposed merger with SEA Electric Inc. According to the announcement, the company held a special meeting of shareholders on April 4, 2024. During the meeting, shareholders and stockholders approved an ordinary resolution for the company to issue up to 398,549,647 common shares to stockholders of SEA Electric as outlined in an amended agreement. The agreement is between Exro, its indirect wholly owned subsidiary eTruck VCU Acquisition Inc. and SEA Electric. Shareholders also authorized the company to issue up to 10,000,000 additional common shares in accordance with the merger agreement and to issue 31,600,000 common shares on conversion of 31,600,000 subscription receipts of Exro; those shares will be issued in accordance with the subscription receipt agreement between Exro, Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Odyssey Trust Company.“A total of 69,241,585 common shares were voted at the meeting online or by proxy, representing approximately 40.7% of the issued and outstanding common shares as of

Feb. 20, 2024

, the record date for the meeting,” said Exro Technology in the press release.“The transaction is expected to be completed on or about

April 5, 2024,

and is subject to the satisfaction of all closing conditions set out in the merger agreement. Following completion of the transaction, the combined company will continue to operate under the name Exro Technologies Inc. and continue to be listed and trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol EXRO.”

To view the full press release, visit

About

Exro

Technologies

Inc.

Exro Technologies is a leading clean-technology company that has developed new-generation, power-control electronics that change how the world optimizes energy by expanding the capabilities of electric motors and batteries. The company's innovative technologies serve to bridge the performance-cost gap in e-mobility - Exro's

Coil Driver(TM) - and stationary energy storage - Exro's Cell Driver (TM) - and act to accelerate adoption toward a circular electrified economy by delivering more with less, minimum energy for maximum results. For more information about the company, please visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to EXROF are available in the company's newsroom at

About GreenEnergyStocks

GreenEnergyStocks

(“GES”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on companies working to shape the future of the green economy.

GreenEnergyStocks

is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GES is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GES brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GES is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenEnergyStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenEnergyStocks website applicable to all content provided by GES, wherever published or re-published:

Disclaimer

GreenEnergyStocks

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

GreenEnergyStocks is powered by IBN