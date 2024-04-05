Techmediabreaks Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Schedules Financial Results Call To Discuss Q4, Year-End 2023 Financial Report

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA, SYTAW) , a global developer and vendor of Push-to-Talk (“PTT”) over Cellular (“PoC”) handsets and accessories, has scheduled a conference call for April 9, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET. During the call, company officials will provide an overview and discussion regarding the company's fourth-quarter and year-end 2023 financial report, which will be released after market close on April 8. Those interested in accessing the call can dial 888-506-0062 (in North America) or 1-973-528-0011 (internationally), then use access code 733080. Individuals can also access the call on the internet. A replay of the call will be available until April 23, 2024, by dialing 877-481-4010 (in North America) or 1-919-882-2331 (internationally), then using the access code 50110.
About Siyata Mobile Inc.
Siyata Mobile is a business-to-business (“B2B”) global developer and vendor of next-generation, Push-to-Talk (“PTT”) over cellular (“POC”) handsets and accessories. The company's portfolio of rugged PTT handsets and accessories enables first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives. Police, fire and ambulance organizations as well as schools, utilities, security companies, hospitals, waste-management companies, resorts and many other organizations use Siyata PTT handsets and accessories. In support of the company's Push-to-Talk handsets and accessories, Siyata also offers enterprise-grade, in-vehicle solutions and cellular booster systems enabling its customers to communicate effectively when they are in their vehicles, even in areas where the cellular signal is weak. Siyata sells its portfolio through leading North American cellular carriers, and through international cellular carriers and distributors. For more information about the company, visit
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
About TechMediaWire
