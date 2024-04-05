Investornewsbreaks Safety Shot (NASDAQ: SHOT) Announces Private Placement Closing At $5M

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Safety Shot (NASDAQ: SHOT) , a pioneer in innovative well-being solutions, has closed on a private placement from Core 4 Capital Corp., a private institutional investor. According to the announcement, the company raised $5 million in gross proceeds from issuing 2,369,668 shares at $2.11 per share. The company noted that no warrants were attached in the offering and no commissions were paid. The company plans to use funds from the private placement for general corporate purposes and to fund the continued advancement of the company flagship product: Safety Shot. The innovative beverage is a unique product offering in the growing $1.56 billion alcohol detoxication market.“We are thrilled to announce this straight equity investment into the company from a single institutional investor priced at market price,” said Safety Shot CEO Jarret Boon in the press release.“This no warrants private placement conveys that sophisticated investors are feeling confident about the Company and its new executive team.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Safety Shot Inc.

Safety Shot has developed a first-of-its-kind beverage that makes users feel better faster from the effects of alcohol by reducing blood alcohol content and increasing mental clarity. Safety Shot leverages scientifically proven ingredients to enhance metabolic pathways responsible for breaking down blood alcohol levels. The formulation includes a tailored selection of all-natural vitamins, minerals and nootropics, promoting faster alcohol breakdown and aiding in recovery and rehydration. Safety Shot has been available for retail purchase since the first week of December 2023 at

and

on Amazon. In addition, the company plans to introduce business-to-business sales to distributors, retailers, restaurants and bars in 2024. For more information about the company, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SHOT are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN