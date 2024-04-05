Investornewsbreaks Sustainable Green Team Ltd. (SGTM) Announces Agriculture, Engineering Veteran Will Join Team

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sustainable Green Team (OTC: SGTM) , a leading provider of environmentally beneficial solutions, has brought on agriculture and engineering expert David B. Hurst to assist in its soil manufacturing operations and potential pigment production efforts. According to the announcement, Hurt came aboard after SGTM acquired a custom-potting soil production system to be installed at its northern Florida location. With more than three decades of experience in independent engineering and technical level project assessments, Hurst boasts and impressive background in engineering, production and management, with exposure in the infrastructure, energy, agriculture, aerospace, metallurgical and poly-metallic mining sectors. His extensive sales experience covers proposal development, demonstrations, technical integration, contract negotiation, bid procedures and customer support. Hurst will be working with SGTM's soil expert and formulator, Mitch Gray, who has garnered more than four decades of experience producing premium-quality potting soil mix. The pair will be working to ensure that the company's new soil manufacturing machines maximize quality and output.“Having both Mitch Gray and David Hurst guiding our team is key to our new soil manufacturing and distribution,” said SGTM CEO Tony Raynor in the press release.“I feel that we have the best in the industry to lead us to manufacture top premium quality potting soils for sale to the consumer through our retail partners. From the outset, our goal has been to provide the consumer with quality products that will help foster an enjoyment of gardening and lawn care with products that are better and healthier for the plant, people and pets. We strive to use premium quality ingredients that are processed and blended in a way to promote optimum health and growth in every part of the plant, thereby producing stronger, healthier, more attractive vegetation.”

To view the full press release, visit



About the Sustainable Green Team Ltd.

Sustainable Green Team The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (the Company) is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch and lumber products, selling direct to mass merchandisers, home centers, hardware stores, nurseries, garden centers, convenience, food and drug stores, in addition to wholesalers and distributors. The company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services at the residential, commercial, and municipal level while offering green waste solutions to large and small-scale waste disposal and recycling companies located throughout the southeastern United States. Its subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing, Inc. is the largest provider of cypress mulch in the country. To learn more, please visit



To learn more about the company, please visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SGTM are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire is the wire service that gives you more. From regional releases to global announcements presented in multiple languages, we offer the wire-grade dissemination products you'll need to ensure that your next press release grabs the attention of your target audience and doesn't let go. While our competitors look to nickel and dime you with hidden fees and restrictive word limits, InvestorWire keeps things transparent. We offer

UNLIMITED Words

on all domestic releases. While other wire services may provide a basic review of your release, InvestorWire helps you put your best foot forward with complimentary

Press Release Enhancement .

With our competitors, the work is done the second your release crosses the wire. Not with InvestorWire. We include follow-up coverage of every release by leveraging the ever-expanding audiences of the

50+ brands

that make up the

InvestorBrandNetwork .

Get more out of your next press release with InvestorWire. It's unlike anything you've seen before.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published:



InvestorWire (IW)

8033 Sunset Blvd Suite 1037-IW

Los Angeles, CA 90046

310.299.1717 Office



...

InvestorWire is part of the

InvestorBrandNetwork .