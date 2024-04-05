Qatari Aircraft Carrying Aid For Gaza Arrives In El Arish

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A Qatar Armed Forces aircraft arrived in the city of El Arish in the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt Friday, carrying 19 tons of aid, including food supplies, provided by Qatar Charity, to be brought into the Gaza Strip, bringing the total number of aid planes to 90.

The aid is part of the State of Qatar's full support to the brotherly Palestinian people amid the current difficult humanitarian conditions.

A number of Palestinian brothers holding Qatari residency were also evacuated from the Gaza Strip to Doha.

They were received by HE Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater.

