Lulu Hypermarket Unveils 'Eid Extravaganza' Promotion

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As the joyous occasion of Eid al-Fitr approaches, LuLu Hypermarket has announced the launch of its 'Eid Savers' promotion, set to run until April 15.

"This exciting promotion aims to delight customers with irresistible deals and savings across a wide range of products, ensuring customers can celebrate the occasion in style," a statement said Friday.

From delectable chocolate treats to premium cuts of meat, and from the latest wardrobe essentials to luxurious accessories and perfumes, the 'Eid Savers' promotion has something for everyone. With the gifting aspect of the celebrations in mind, customers can also enjoy special deals on electronics, mobiles, home accessories, fresh food, nuts, and chocolates.

The inauguration ceremony of the 'Eid Savers' promotion took place at LuLu Hypermarket, Lulu Abu Sidra Mall, with guests including renowned Qatari social media influencer Faheed al-Shammari, alongside LuLu Hypermarkets regional director Shaijan M O, LuLu Hypermarket Qatar regional manager Shanavas P, among other dignitaries and guests.

As part of the Eid festivities, LuLu Hypermarket is also hosting a 'Toy Carnival' promotion, featuring 'incredible discounts' on a diverse range of toys, including popular brands such as Hasbro, Nerf, Barbie, Lego, Disney, and many more. From bicycles to ride-on cars, and from educational toys to action figures, there is something for every child to enjoy.

LuLu Hypermarket has also organised engaging activities for children, including block building sessions, toy-related workshops, lively mascot shows, and juggler performances.

Fashion enthusiasts can partake in the 'Half Pay Back' Promotion, which offers 'unbeatable deals' on a wide range of international fashion and footwear brands. Ladies' bags and baby accessories are also included in the promotion. Customers can instantly receive a QR100 gift voucher with purchases worth QR200.

For those unable to visit the physical store, LuLu Hypermarket is also ramping up its online shopping offers. Shoppers can visit to avail of the same deals and discounts from the comfort of their homes.

Additionally, the LuLu Happiness Loyalty Programme offers an additional 10% discount on selected categories, the statement added.

