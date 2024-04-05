World Central Kitchen Demands Independent Probe Into Gaza Aid Worker Deaths

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) World Central Kitchen, the US-based charity whose aid workers were killed in Israeli attack in Gaza, demanded on Friday that an independent commission investigate the killing, saying the Israeli military "cannot credibly" probe its own failure.

World Central Kitchen said they want an "independent commission to investigate the killings" after the Israeli military admitted their deaths in a series of three drone strikes Monday was a "tragic mistake".



