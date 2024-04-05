IMD Issues Yellow Alert In Maharashtra, Says Severe Heatwave And Thunderstorm Coming. See Full Forecast

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a yellow alert for severe heatwave conditions in Maharashtra as temperatures soared to 40-42 degrees Celsius in Marathwada and Vidarbha on Thursday. The IMD reported that these temperatures are 3-4°C above normal.“Yesterday, maximum temperatures were in the range of 40-42°C ... in Marathwada. Today, minimum temperatures are above normal by 3-5°C at many places..., including isolated places over Marathwada,” the IMD press release read, the weather department has also predicted a thunderstorm in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra on April 7 and 8. The showers are likely to bring respite from the scorching heat director of IMD Mumbai, Sunil Kamble said that Mumbai is currently not in the category of the heatwave.\"At present, we are expecting heatwave in Marathwada and Vidarbha whereas in Mumbai the temperature is not in the category of a heatwave... In Marathwada, we are expecting thunderstorms on April 7 and 8... IMD has given the yellow alert,\" Kamble said adding that people will have to take precautions while going out, \"you have to be hydrated and use goggles while going out...\"According to the IMD release, thunderstorm with lightning, gusty winds and hailstorm are very likely at isolated places in Marathwada and Vidarbha on April 7 and 8. While Madhya Maharashtra (Central Maharashtra) may experience the same on April 8.According to the weather agency, thunderstorms are anticipated to be accompanied by strong winds and hail, posing a risk of damage to plantations, horticulture, and standing crops. The IMD further warned of potential partial damage to vulnerable structures from strong winds, as well as minor damage to kutcha houses, walls, and huts, it has been advised to stay indoors, close windows and doors and to avoid travel if possible. However, if you are out at the time of the thunderstorm, it is advised to take safe shelters; \"do not take shelter under trees\".The IMD has also advised against touching concrete floors and being in waterbodies. The agency also advised to unplug electronic appliances, and to keep away from all the objects that conduct electricity at the time of storm.\"The trough/wind discontinuity runs from East Vidarbha to Comorin area across interior Karnataka and interior Tamil Nadu in lower tropospheric levels. Under its influence, isolated light/moderate rainfall very likely over Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada during 6th – 11th April,\" the release added.

