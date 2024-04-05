Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case: NIA Detains BJP Worker Sai Prasad, Says Report

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was detained for alleged involvement in the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, reports claimed on Friday. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) detained Sai Prasad, a BJP activist, in connection with the Rameshwaram Cafe blast, Asianet news reported told India Today that the BJP worker was allegedly named by two mobile shop workers, who were questioned by the NIA last week. He was detained from Thirthahalli in the Shivamogga district of Karnataka.A low-intensity blast at the famous Rameshwaram cafe in Bengaluru had injured at least 10 people on March 1.What investigation revealed?Sai Prasad allegedly had contacts with suspects in Theerthahalli and Chikkamagaluru. The NIA had earlier conducted raids on the residences of two youths and a mobile shop owner in Theerthahalli to the report, the investigation revealed that Sai Prasad had contact with these individuals, prompting his arrest for further questioning. It was also revealed that a police personnel in Chikkamagaluru assisted the mother of the main conspirator in securing a rented house Shareef, the alleged mastermind behind the Bengaluru cafe blast, \"originally from Kalasa, relocated his mother to Chikkamagaluru, with the assistance of the inspector,\" the reported added READ: Bengaluru Rameshwaram cafe blast: New video shows suspect boarding bus, changing seats; NIA seeks citizens' helpShareef, the key conspirator, was arrested by the NIA following massive raids across multiple locations in three states in the case, news agency PTI reported. He was picked up as a co-conspirator as the NIA teams cracked down at 18 locations, including 12 in Karnataka, five in Tamil Nadu and one in Uttar Pradesh accused in Rameshwaram blast caseThe NIA, which took over the case on March 3, said on Friday that the agency identified the accused person who carried out the IED blast as one Mussavir Hussain Shazib and co-conspirator as Abdul Matheen Taahaa. They both are residents of Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district READ: How Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe made 'powerful' comeback after blast: Metal detectors, one hired to watch premisesThe probe reportedly revealed that Muzammil Shareef had extended logistic support to the other two identified accused in the case, involving an IED explosion at the Cafe located at ITPL road, Brookefield, Bengaluru, on March 1.The NIA said it has been summoning and examining all of the acquaintances, including college and school time friends, of the absconding and arrested accused persons.\"The case being a terror incident, any information on the identity of the witnesses may apart from hampering the investigation may also put to risk the individuals being summoned,\" the NIA added NIA has last month declared a reward of ₹10 lakh each against two wanted accused Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa and Mussavir Hussain Shazib involved in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case agency took to its official 'X' handle to circulate the pictures of the two absconding accused, informing \"whoever provides any information leading to the arrest of the accused persons shall be rewarded\". It also made it clear that the identity of the informer will be kept secret.
