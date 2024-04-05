IMD Issues Orange Alert For Very Heavy Rainfall, Heatwave For Next 5 Days. Check Forecast Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for thunderstorms and heatwaves as it predicted enhanced rainfall or thunderstorm activity over Northeast Indian states including Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh on April 9. The IMD also issued a heatwave alert over parts of the east and peninsular India for the next two days Rainfall PredictionThe IMD predicted that the Western Himalayan Region is likely to receive rainfall and snowfall from April 10 IMD, in its weather report, said,“Isolated light rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh on April 5, 6, 10 and 11; and over Uttarakhand during next 7 days. Isolated light to moderate rainfall is very likely over Rajasthan on April 5, 6, 10 and 11.”The weather agency also said that a cyclonic circulation over north Bangladesh persists while another cyclonic circulation lies over east Assam and the neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels, which is likely to lead to light to moderate rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning over Arunachal Pradesh; scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are expected over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next 7 days.\"Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh during April 5-9 with the possibility of very heavy falls on April 5-6,\" the IMD said has also predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya on April 5-6 and over Odisha on April 7-9 to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning are very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next 7 days, the weather agency predicted has also said isolated light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over Jharkhand from April 6-9 and over Bihar on April 7-8 light rainfall has also been predicted over Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha on April 5 and scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) from April 6-8 weather agency also predicted hailstorm activity at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on April 5 and Odisha on April 7.Due to the trough/wind discontinuity runs from East Vidarbha to Comorin area across interior Karnataka and interior Tamil Nadu in lower tropospheric levels, the IMD has said that isolated light/moderate rainfall is very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Telangana from April 6-11 with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) likely during April 6-9 also forecasted isolated light/moderate rainfall very likely over Kerala and Mahe during April 5-11; over Lakshadweep on April 5; over Rayalaseema on Apri 9-10; over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during April 7-9; over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on April 8-9.\"Hailstorm activity also very likely at isolated places in East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Marathwada and Vidarbha on April 7-8; and over Madhya Maharashtra on April 8,\" the IMD forecasted Heatwave PredictionThe IMD has predicted“heatwave conditions” in isolated pockets over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, North Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema and Telangana for today and tomorrow (April 5-6).

The weather agency also predicted“warm night conditions” in isolated pockets over Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Marathwada and North Interior Karnataka for two upcoming nights.

Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to experience hot and humid weather during April 5-9. The hot and humid weather will prevail over Coastal Karnataka, Konkan and Goa on April 5-6 and over Telangana on April 7.

The IMD also predicted hot and humid weather over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Rayalaseema during April 7-9 the season outlook for hot weather bulletin, the IMD has said that during April 2024, above-normal heatwave days are likely over many parts of the south peninsula and adjoining northwest central India and some parts of east India and plains of northwest India.

The bulletin also predicted a probability forecast for maximum temperatures over India suggesting above-normal maximum temperatures during the April-May-June over most parts of the country, except some parts from east and northeast India and pockets of northwest India where normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are likely.

