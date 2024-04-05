UNHRC Adopts Resolution Over Gaza-Israel War, India Among 13 Countries To Abstain

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) adopted a resolution on Friday, calling for Israel to be held accountable for possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip at the end of the 55th Council session READ: Israel-Hamas War: 1.5 million Palestinian civilians forced to evacuate due to Israeli attacks; 10 updatesWhile the Israeli ambassador walked out of the plenary session in protest at the end of her speech at the UN, India was among 13 countries which abstained from voting for the resolution. Other countries which abstained were Albania, Benin, Cemeroon, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, France, Geogia, Japan, Lithuania, Montenegro, Netherlands and Romania READ: Israel-Hamas war has led to destruction of critical infrastructure worth $18.5 billion in Gaza: World Bank\"Draft resolution A/HRC/55/L.30 on the Human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the obligation to ensure accountability and justice was ADOPTED,\" tweeted United Nations Human Rights Council the resolution adopted on Friday, the UN condemned Israel for the war in Gaza but made no mention of Hamas or its crimes on October 7. The resolution equates the abductees with detainees suspected of terrorist activity, news agency ANI reported READ: How the term“genocide” is misused in the Israel-Hamas warFurthermore,“the resolution provided legitimacy for Palestinian 'resistance' to the 'occupation,' calls for an arms embargo on Israel, and blatantly disregards the supply of weapons to Hamas by Iran and its allies”.The resolution was passed with 28 of the council's 47 member states voting in favour, six opposed and 13 abstaining. The United States voted against the anti-Israeli resolution, as did Germany, Argentina, Paraguay, Bulgaria and Malawi READ: Israel's war with Hamas has no end in sight\"There are 47 member states in the United Nations Human Rights Council, according to geographic distribution. Currently, its members include Malaysia, Kuwait, Qatar, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Algeria, South Africa, Somalia, Cuba, together with the United States, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Belgium, Romania, Georgia, Bulgaria among other states,\" the Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in its press release READ: Hamas Is Losing Every Battle in Gaza. It Still Thinks It Could Win the War member states of the Council are elected for a term of 3 years and only members of the Council have the right to vote on the various resolutions.
