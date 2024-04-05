'I Am Fine': Empire State Building Says After 4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits New York

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "New York City's metropolitan area was hit by a 4.8 magnitude earthquake on Friday morning, the US Geological Survey said. The residents across the Northeast region reported shockwaves due to the earthquake and as per the authorities, the quake was centered about 45 miles west of New York City. As per the emergency services, no damages to property or lives were reported after the earthquake. New York's famous Empire State Building posted on X that“it is fine.”US Geological Survey informed that the earthquake was reported around 10:23 AM and was centered near Lebanon, New Jersey, or about 45 miles west of New York City. The authorities said that at least 42 million people were affected by the earthquake, but no damages to lives and properties were reported.“The quake's epicenter was in Tewksbury in central New Jersey, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of New York City. It occurred just after 10:20 a.m. ET (1420 GMT) at a depth of 4.7 kilometers (2.9 miles),” US Geological Survey said in a statement.
The significant tremors of the New York City earthquake were felt inside the building of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). The earthquake occurred when the UNSC was discussing something and the members looked unsettled by the earthquake half an hour following the earthquake, New York City's emergency notification system conveyed via a social media update that there were no indications of damage or injuries within the city, according to their records. New York's Eric Adams has been briefed on the earthquake and the local administration is still assessing the impact.“While we do not have any reports of major impacts at this time, we're still assessing the impact,” New York Mayor spokesperson Fabien Levy said recount tremorsNew York City is not used to feeling tremors, so the 4.8 magnitude earthquake came as a shock to the residents of the city.“I felt this vibration, and I was just like, where is that vibration coming from,” Solomon Byron from Manhattan's East Village said.“There's no trains nowhere close by here or anything like that,” Solomon Byron said elaborating that he didn't realize it was an earthquake until he received an alert on his cellphone.(With inputs from AP)
