Section 144 Imposed In Leh Ahead Of Sonam Wangchuk's 'Border March' On April 7

- Live Mint) "The District Magistrate imposed Section 144 in the Leh district, restricting any processions, rallies or marches, ahead of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's 'border march' on April 7. As per the new order, the following directions were issued:1. No procession/rally/march etc shall be taken out by anyone without the prior approval of the District Magistrate, Leh, in writing.2. No one shall use the vehicle mounted or other loudspeaker without prior approval from the competent authority.3. No public gathering, without the prior approval of the competent authority shall be allowed.4. No one shall make any statement, which has potential to disturb the communal harmony, public tranquility and which may lead to law and order problem in the district.5. All the person shall ensure that they follow the model code of conduct and that all the activities are according to the law Wangchuk has been raising concerns over climate crisis in the Himalayan region, and demanding statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. He said he will launch the \"pashmina march\" - \"Peaceful March to the Changthang pasturelands\" - on April 7, Sunday READ: Prakash Raj 'celebrates' birthday with hunger strike in solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk | Watch\"To those insisting on coming to Leh to join this March...Come if you must, but ideally by 5th & no later than 6th April, for acclimatisation etc. I'm finally able to say this as the weather is bit warmer now & guesthouses are also opening up. Do please coordinate with #FriendsOfLadakh,\" Wangchuk tweeted had launched a hunger strike for 21 days earlier. After he ended the strike, the women took over the baton on March 27 to hold protest against the alleged inaction of the government towards their demands READ: Ladakh protests: Sonam Wangchuk to launch fast unto death from February 19 for constitutional safeguardsWangchuk, who is part of the Leh-based Apex body that comprises social, religious and political organisations, said they are adopting the Gandhian approach in their agitation, which is vital to safeguard the fragile environment of the region and the indigenous character of its population.\"We are followers of (Mahatma) Gandhi's Satyagraha. We are demanding the fulfilment of the promises made to us by this (BJP) government through its manifestos which led its candidates to win parliamentary polls (in 2019) and hill council polls in Leh (2020),\" he was quoted by PTI as saying.
