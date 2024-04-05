New York Earthquakes Are Rare, Felt Across Broader Area: Times When Northeast US Felt 'Strong' Tremors

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A rare earthquake of 4.8 hit the densely populated New York City metropolitan area on Friday morning, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. \"This is one of the largest earthquakes on the East Coast in the last century,\" New York Governor Kathy Hochul was quoted by Reuters as saying earthquake centred near Whitehouse Station, was reportedly the third largest in the last 50 years and the 10th-strongest of all time in the Northeast. According to the data cited by CNN, the largest earthquake of 5.3 magnitude quake took place in Au Sable Forks, New York, in 2002. The second largest tremor of magnitude 5.1 happened in Newcomb, New York on October 7, 1983, the Associated Press (AP) cited the USGS as saying that earthquakes with magnitudes near or above 5 struck near New York City in 1737, 1783 and 1884's earthquake also stirred memories of the August 23, 2011, that had jolted tens of millions of people from Georgia to Canada. With an epicentre in Virginia, it had left cracks in the Washington Monument and rattled New Yorkers, the 1989 earthquake, that disrupted baseball's World Series and rocked San Francisco, was measured at a 6.9 magnitude, which would have made it more than 1,000 times more powerful than Friday's quake, Reuters reported earthquakes are less common in this US region?The tremors on Friday were reportedly felt widely from Washington, DC to New York City to New England. The region is unaccustomed to earthquakes. There have only been 24 earthquakes of 2.5 magnitude or greater in New Jersey since 1700, CNN reported.

“The quake's epicenter was in Tewksbury in central New Jersey, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of New York City. It occurred just after 10:20 a.m. ET (1420 GMT) at a depth of 4.7 kilometers (2.9 miles),” the USGS said are less common on the eastern than western edges of the US because the East Coast does not lie on a boundary of tectonic plates. The biggest Eastern quakes usually occur along the mid-Atlantic Ridge, which extends through Iceland and the Atlantic Ocean, AP reported NBC New York cited USGS to suggest that \"earthquakes have no seasonality and can occur at any time, but mornings and evenings are more likely to see a strike\".Moreover, earthquakes in the eastern US are felt across a far broader area because the bedrock is much older and harder, transferring seismic energy more easily, according to the USGS. The rocks in the western US are younger and contain more faults that absorb earthquake energy.

