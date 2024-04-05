Chamkila-Amarjot Pictures: Parineeti Chopra Shares Reel And Real Life Pics Of These Legendary Punjabi Singers

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Parineeti Chopra released a reel of photos of Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot, the characters she and actor Diljit Dosanjh would play in their next film 'Amar Singh Chamkila'. The eerie likeness between the reel and the real characters is striking. She posted these photographs as a reel on her social media account.

She shared the reel and captioned it with, "Diljit and I had the privilege of playing the role of two legends who changed the music landscape in India, recreating their famous images in the film and seeing them again today gives me goosebumps. Cannot wait to share the world of Chamkila with everyone #Chamkila. Wouldn't have been the same without my jodidaar @diljitdosanjh! (sic)."

Fans couldn't help but notice the striking resemblance between the characters and the real-life Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Singh. One person wrote, "Goodness! That resemblance! (sic)."



Imtiaz Ali's 'Amar Singh Chamkila' stars Diljit Dosanjh in the title character. It is based on the story of the record-selling musician and renowned live-stage performer from Punjab, who rose to prominence in the 1980s despite poor origins. The film, produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films, will be released on Netflix on April 12.