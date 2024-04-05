Kerala: IMD Predicts Summer Rains Across The State In Next 5 Days

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning for summer rains across the state in next 5 days. The IMD stated that seven districts will receive light rain including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki today.

These districts will continue to experience light rain tommorrow other districts including Palakkad, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod tomorrow. Furthermore, rain is predicted across the state till April 9.

Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued in the state due to high temperatures. Kollam and Palakkad districts may experience temperatures reaching upto 40 degress. Other districts such as Thrissur, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Kozhikode and Kannur may experience temperatures upto 38 degrees while Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kasaragod districts may experience temperatures of uptp 36 degrees.

