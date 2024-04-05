German Shepherd to Rottweiler-7 most popular dog breeds in India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In India, several dog breeds are popular among pet owners for various reasons, including temperament, size, and adaptability to the Indian climate. Here are seven of the most popular dog breeds in India.



Labrador Retrievers are the favourite dogs in India. Their hallmarks are friendship, intellect, and loyalty. Labs are terrific family pets and kids.

Smart, loyal, and protective, German Shepherds are adaptable canines. They work as police, military, search and rescue, and therapy dogs.

Golden Retrievers are smart, kind, and loving. Happy, extroverted dogs that get along with people and other animals are great family companions.

Small to medium-sized beagles are amiable, inquisitive, and excellent smellers. They are active and energetic, making them good family and pet dogs.

Pomeranians are little, fluffy dogs with outgoing attitudes. Despite their diminutive stature, these dogs are energetic and assertive, making ideal companions.

Pugs are small, affectionate dogs known for their wrinkled faces and curled tails. They have charming personalities and are popular companions for families and individuals.

Rottweilers are large, powerful dogs known for their strength and protective instincts. They are loyal and devoted to their families, making them excellent guard dogs.