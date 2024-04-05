Natureserve Expands Access To Critical Biodiversity Data With The Launch Of Natureserve Explorer Pro

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, DC, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NatureServe, the leading authority on rare and endangered species and ecosystems in North America, proudly announces NatureServe Explorer Pro , an innovative tool that elevates the capabilities of the open-access database NatureServe Explorer. The advanced platform provides users with unparalleled access to detailed information on at-risk species, reinforcing NatureServe's commitment to conserving biodiversity as the go-to source for decision-quality biodiversity data.

NatureServe Explorer Pro offers users high-quality biodiversity information for data-driven conservation planning and environmental screening. With its interactive mapping tools and place-based reporting, users can research the distribution of at-risk plants and animals. The tool leverages the power of authoritative data from the NatureServe Network, a hub of over 60 governmental and non-governmental programs across the United States and Canada, offering a comprehensive view of documented species locations and potential habitats. This streamlines the cumbersome process of searching for up-to-date information scattered among various data providers by ensuring that users can access accurate, complete data sets in one place.

NatureServe Explorer Pro acts as a one-stop-shop that provides a suite of enhanced features designed to empower biodiversity professionals:



Create biodiversity reports: Easy-to-use mapping tools allow users to create and download reports on the species in an area.

Search for species: Users can search and filter by name, status, or classification to discover the distribution of species throughout the United States and Canada, gaining insights into both documented and potential habitats. Find comprehensive Information: Users can seamlessly connect to NatureServe Explorer, a comprehensive source of life histories, threats, and other details on North American species, as well as explore additional data through links to NatureServe Network partner websites.

“NatureServe Explorer Pro is a critical open data platform for discovery, exploration, and dissemination of biodiversity data,” said Patrick Henry, Executive Director of NatureServe Canada.“NatureServe Canada is a proud partner in bringing together spatial information from the NatureServe Network of Conservation Data Centres and hundreds of other data providers to ensure decisions are made using the best available information.”

NatureServe Explorer Pro is a valuable resource for governmental agencies, industry, and conservationists, offering a comprehensive and detailed view of biodiversity data. It also offers access to the expert knowledge of NatureServe Network professionals for varied conservation planning and business needs. As the world experiences an ongoing biodiversity extinction crisis, it is more important than ever before to meet these needs by leveraging the power of science, data, and technology to guide conservation decisions.

“With powerful mapping tools and detailed data, NatureServe Explorer Pro expands our capacity to deliver high-quality scientific information,” said Lori Scott, Interim CEO and CIO of NatureServe. She continued,“This innovation is a game-changer for conservationists, governmental agencies, and industry users alike."

About NatureServe: For 50 years, NatureServe has been the authoritative source for biodiversity data throughout North America. To protect threatened biodiversity, NatureServe works with over 60 organizations and nearly 1,000 conservation professionals in the U.S. and Canada to collect, analyze, and deliver standardized biodiversity information, providing comprehensive spatial data to meet both regulatory and conservation needs. NatureServe and its network partners develop and manage data for over 100,000 species and ecosystems, answering fundamental questions about what exists, where it is found, and how it is doing. Visit to learn more.

