'Will Spoil Atmosphere': Rajasthan School Bars Rape Survivor From Taking Exam; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a disturbing case, a Class 12 student in Ajmer, Rajasthan, was denied the opportunity to sit for her board examination due to being gang-raped the previous year. It is reportedly said that the teachers instructed her to study at home as her presence would "spoil the atmosphere" at school.

The revelation emerged when the survivor wrote to the Child Welfare Committee detailing her ordeal. She asserted that despite appearing for the board exams four months prior, the school withheld her admit card, preventing her from taking the test, as revealed by Anjali Sharma, Chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee.

The school purportedly informed the victim that her name had been removed from the list of examination candidates, Sharma elaborated.

In response, Sharma wrote to the District Education Officer, urging stringent action against the school and ensuring the uninterrupted continuation of the survivor's academic pursuits.

"The victim underwent her board examination in December last year. However, she was deprived of the opportunity to sit for the exam as the school failed to provide her with an admit card. School authorities advised her to study from home, citing concerns about disrupting the school's environment," Sharma said.

"A copy of our correspondence has been forwarded to the District Collector. Additionally, the Child Welfare Committee is coordinating with the District Legal Services Authority to facilitate legal assistance for the survivor," she further added.

Although the primary board examination has concluded, efforts are underway to facilitate the survivor's participation in the supplementary examination, as confirmed by the Child Welfare Committee.