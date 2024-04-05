Bengaluru: FIR Lodged Against Shop Owner For Playing Hanuman Chalisa Loud During Ramadan Prayers

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The latest development regarding the Hanuman Chalisa controversy that rocked Siddanna Galli, Nagartpet in Bengaluru last month, an FIR has been filed against shop owner Mukesh, who was previously assaulted by foreign youths. The case has taken a dramatic turn with allegations against Mukesh for playing Hanuman Chalisa songs in Nagarath pet during the Ramadan festival, leading to a legal intervention following a complaint from Sulaiman's father.

The incident initially gained attention when Mukesh was attacked by foreign youths for wearing a Hanuman Chalisa pendant during Namaz. This incident sparked outrage among Hindu activists, leading to widespread protests and demands for justice. Members of Parliament (MPs) and workers from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) voiced their opposition to the assault, resulting in heightened tensions in the area.

Bengaluru police lodge FIR against BJP MPs Tejasvi Surya, Shobha Karandlaje over Hanuman Chalisa row

However, the narrative is shifted as an FIR was registered against Mukesh himself. Allegations surfaced that Mukesh had been playing Hanuman Chalisa songs loudly on a speaker in Nagarath town during the holy month of Ramadan, despite the background prayers. The complaint, filed by Sulaiman's father, accused Mukesh of disrupting the peace and offending religious sentiments.

According to the complaint, Mukesh allegedly ignored requests from Sulaiman and his friends to lower the volume of the songs, which led to a confrontation. Sulaiman's father claimed that Mukesh not only assaulted his son but also hurled derogatory remarks at him.