'I'm Single': Shubman Gill Tells Ed Sheeran In Fun Chat, Pop Icon Reveals Love For Butter Chicken (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amidst the ongoing IPL 2024, British pop icon Ed Sheeran shared a video on Friday of his time with Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill and popular stand-up comedian Tanmay Bhatt.

In the video, which was shot before Ed Sheeran's recent concert in Mumbai, the trio chat about Australian legend Shane Warne, global love for Indian food, tattoos, cricketer's relationship status and more. The video also features Sheeran and Gill in conversation with Tanmay Bhatt at a chat restaurant in the city and culminates in them having fun at the nets.

One surprising element in the video is where Ed Sheeran asks Gill if he has a girlfriend to which the GT star replies, "No, I'm single." This must come as a surprise to the cricketer's fans who often link him with legendary Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar.

What's also interesting is Ed Sheeran revealed his love for iconic Indian dish butter chicken by saying, "If I was on a death row, my last meal would be butter chicken. I f**** love it."

Sheeran also shared an interesting anecdote of an incident involving Australian spin legend Shane Warne and when the duo when to play a game of blackjack.

Ed Sheeran recalls a joke about cricket legend Shane Warne,“We all used to play Poker, no (corrects himself) Black Jack, we were like, Let's meet up and have a blackjack game”

He recall times when,“Shane Warne had lost a lot of money on the Roulette table and invited him to come over for a game of Black Jack”,



Warne wanted to cover his losses and said let me win back some money first to Ed Sheeran.



Sheeran mentions,“Warne kept putting the chips on his favourite number 23 repeatedly and kept losing, and I went up to him and asked him to put in on my Favourite lucky number which is 17”



“I asked him to put all his money on 17, He puts it on 17 and the Roulette table hits 23” Sheeran bursts into laughter

Shubman Gill speaks about his pre match ritual,“I mostly listen to instrumental, classical music.”

Ludovico Einaudi is the artist Shubman Gill prefer listening to.

Ed Sheeran then talks about having over 60 tattoos, and jokes about wanting to even cover up his Butt cheeks with two 'W' to make it WOW.

