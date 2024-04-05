Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case: NIA Identifies Accused, Cautions Against Unverified News In Terror Investigation

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday (April 5) issued a statement regarding the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, identifying the accused individuals involved in the incident. According to the NIA, Mussavir Hussain Shazib has been identified as the perpetrator of the IED blast, while Abdul Matheen Taahaa is recognized as a co-conspirator. Both individuals hail from Thirthahalli, Shivamogga District.

Additionally, Muzammil Shareef from Khalsa, Chikkamagaluru, was arrested on March 26, 2024, for providing logistical support to the main accused persons. Shareef was examined in police custody as part of the ongoing investigation.

To arrest the absconding accused individuals, the NIA conducted searches in as many as 18 locations in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh. A reward of Rs 10 lakhs has been declared for each of the absconders since March 29, 2024.

In its efforts to gather evidence and information, the NIA has been summoning and examining acquaintances, including friends from the college and school years, of both the absconding and arrested accused individuals.

Given the sensitive nature of the case, the NIA stressed the importance of protecting the identity of witnesses to prevent any hindrance to the investigation and ensure their safety. Furthermore, the agency cautioned against the spread of unverified news items, highlighting their potential to impede effective investigations.

The NIA urged the cooperation of all stakeholders in the arrest of the absconding accused persons, underscoring the significance of collaborative efforts in bringing the perpetrators to justice.