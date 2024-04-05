Good News For All 'Dune' Fans: Dennis Villeneuve Confirms Part Three Of Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya's Film

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Denis Villeneuve will continue working with Hollywood firm Legendary Entertainment, which has formally approved "Dune 3". In addition to "Dune 3," the highly renowned director and the studio are in discussions to produce a cinematic adaptation of author Annie Jacobsen's best-selling nonfiction book "Nuclear War: A Scenario."

Villeneuve will first work on“Dune 3”, a story based on author Frank Herbert's“Dune: Messiah”. The earlier two movies in the franchise,“Dune: Part One” (2021) and“Dune: Part Two” (2024), were based on Herbert's seminal 1965 novel“Dune”, about Paul Atreides whose family, the noble House Atreides, is thrust into a war for the deadly and inhospitable desert planet Arrakis.

Villeneuve has time and again expressed a desire to conclude the story of“Dune” with a third part, adapted from“Dune: Messiah” which was published in 1969. And Legendary has finally confirmed the project.

Post“Dune 3”, the Canadian filmmaker may work on the film adaptation of“Nuclear War: A Scenario”, which was optioned by Legendary soon after its publication in March this year. The book explores a ticking-clock scenario about what would happen in the event of a nuclear war, based on dozens of exclusive new interviews with military and civilian experts who built the weapons and have been privy to the response plans and have been responsible for those decisions should they need to be made.

Villeneuve is currently basking in the glory of“Dune: Part Two”, which has raked in over USD 630 million at the worldwide box office. The movie features an ensemble cast of Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgard, Charlotte Rampling and Javier Bardem.