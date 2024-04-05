Erik Ten Hag Criticises Manchester United's Late Collapse In Defeat To Chelsea

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Manchester United's manager, Erik ten Hag, has condemned his team's 'unacceptable' performance in their defeat against Chelsea on Thursday. Despite rallying back to level the score with goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes, United succumbed to a late penalty and a subsequent winner from Cole Palmer.

The loss raises concerns about United's quest for a Champions League spot, as they currently sit in sixth place with 48 points. However, despite his disappointment, Ten Hag insisted that his team, which had led for a significant portion of the second half, deserved to win.

"Manchester United dominated the game, but we made individual errors that cost us the game. We have to learn from it," Ten Hag remarked. "In five days, we dropped five points. That is unacceptable. We should have a high standard if we want to compete for Champions League football."

Ten Hag highlighted the need for better decision-making and management of the game, emphasizing the importance of a collective team effort. He acknowledged that United started poorly but grew into the game, only to falter in crucial moments.

"It is a team performance. When it gets chaotic, you have to deal with it as a team, and we made the wrong decisions," Ten Hag admitted. "Out of possession, we made bad decisions-a lack of concentration."

The Dutch manager's future with the club may hinge on their ability to secure a place in European competition next season.