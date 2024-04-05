IPL 2024: Preity Zinta Breaks Silence On Shashank Singh Auction Controversy

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amidst the IPL 2024 auction buzz surrounding Shashank Singh's selection by Punjab Kings, Preity Zinta, the co-owner of the franchise, breaks her silence. Despite initial confusion and controversy surrounding Singh's acquisition, the player showcased his mettle in a crucial match against Gujarat Titans. Singh's stellar performance, anchoring the team's chase of 200 runs, silenced critics and highlighted his resilience.

Addressing the past auction speculation, Zinta took to her social media accounts to commend Singh's unwavering determination. She emphasized Singh's exceptional attitude and positive spirit in facing criticism and adversity. Zinta's post reflects admiration for Singh's character and serves as an inspiration for perseverance and self-belief.

In her message, Zinta applauds Singh for his resilience and encourages others to emulate his example when life deviates from the expected path. The post resonates with themes of resilience, determination, and self-confidence, reinforcing the importance of believing in oneself despite external challenges.

"Today seems like the perfect day to finally talk about things that were said in the past about us at the auction. A lot of people in similar situations would have lost confidence, buckled under pressure or become de-motivated ....... but not Shashank !" Preity Zinta wrote in a post on her social media accounts.

"He is not like a lot of people. He is truly special. Not just because of his skill as a player but because of his positive attitude & incredible spirit. He took all the comments, jokes and brick bats so sportingly & never became a victim.

"He backed himself and showed us what he is made of, and for that I applaud him He has my admiration & my respect. I hope he can be an example to all of you when life takes a different turn & does not play according to script, for it's not what people think of you that matters, but what You think of Yourself ! So never stop believing in yourself like Shashank & I'm sure you will be Man of the match in the game of life."



