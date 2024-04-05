4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes New York City Area; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A 4.8 magnitude earthquake jolted the densely populated New York City metropolitan area on Friday morning, sending shockwaves across the Eastern Seaboard, as confirmed by the U.S. Geological Survey. The residents reported feeling tremors, marking a rare seismic event for the region.

According to reports, the earthquake was centered near Lebanon, New Jersey. Fortunately, the Fire Department of New York swiftly confirmed that there were no immediate reports of damage.

Iran to attack Israel? Video shows Imam Square water turns 'blood red' with Israeli insignia in middle (WATCH)

In the heart of midtown Manhattan, the bustling traffic amplified momentarily as motorists honked their horns amidst the tremors, while some residents in Brooklyn described hearing a booming sound accompanied by building vibrations. In the East Village, an individual from earthquake-prone California took charge, offering reassurance to jittery neighbors.

Reports of earthquake weren't limited to New York City alone, as people in Baltimore, Philadelphia, and surrounding areas also experienced the tremors.

Responding swiftly to the situation, New York Governor Kathy Hochul took to X to reassure residents, indicating that her team was actively assessing impacts and any potential damage resulting from the earthquake.

Sending sunlight back to space! US scientists' 'secret' test to combat global warming, cool Earth explained