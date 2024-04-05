Congress Making Me 'Soft Target' For 'Failed' Seat-Sharing Talks: Ashok Chavan

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Chavan on Friday accused the Congress leaders of holding him responsible for the Lok Sabha ticket distribution talks with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVS) allies for being a 'soft target'.

Chavan, who recently quit the Congress and joined the BJP, was replying to media reports on Congress leaders holding him responsible for its seat-sharing arrangements with the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (SP) in Maharashtra.

He said the criticism was unwarranted, as the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (SP) have outsmarted the Congress in the seat-sharing arrangements.

"Maharashtra Congress leaders have no decision-making ability. But they go on criticising me for the present situation. I am being made a soft target. Let them say anything about me, it won't make any difference," said Chavan.

"It has been a month-and-a-half since I left the Congress and it's ridiculous that these people are still criticising me," he said.

"Looking at media reports, it seems the Congress has miserably failed in seat allocation. This failure will turn into defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. Some Congress leaders are blaming me for the same, which is ridiculous. They are just passing the buck on me as they cannot face the wrath of the Congress office-bearers, ticket aspirants, and party cadres," Chavan said.

"When I was in the Congress, I tried to get the good seats for the party. I had taken a firm stand not to give the Bhiwandi seat in the Konkan region to any other party. Even the Hingoli seat would have been retained. The same goes for Sangli. I was also insisting that the Congress must get three seats in Mumbai," said Chavan.

While the Sangli and Hingoli seats will be contested by the Shiv Sena (UBT), the NCP (SP) has announced its nominee for Bhiwandi this time.

"There is a lot of anger among the Congress workers after it failed to field its candidates from these three seats," Chavan claimed.

"What Maharashtra Congress lacks is diplomacy and business acumen. The leaders are simply not interested in seat sharing," he added.