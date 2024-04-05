Meridianbet's Live Betting: Celebrating 23 Years At The Heart Of Betting Innovation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Unique proprietary tech

Dominating with 57,400 pre-match and 53,257 live betting opportunities monthly, totaling 681,084 matches in 2023 alone

Empty Bet - setting the company apart from competitors

Meridianbet to be acquired by the Golden Matrix Group Inc. ("GMG") (NASDAQ: GMGI), heralding a new chapter of expanded innovation and global presence

Zero-compromise over UX: another reason behind success

High level of ethical code

Focus on mobile app stability and speed Presence in 15+ markets

VALLETTA, Malta, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For customers, sports and gaming have always been a loved and potent mix, and Meridianbet has been at the forefront of this sector for more than two decades.

Extensive Event and Odds Offerings

A market leader with 57,400 pre-match sporting events across 46 sports and nearly 53,257 live betting opportunities each month. In 2023, Meridianbet offered an astounding total of 681,084 matches, including 361,931 in real sports, setting a new benchmark for the industry.

Meanwhile, at the at the end of March 2024, Golden Matrix Group Inc. ("GMG") (NASDAQ: GMGI), a developer, licensor, and global operator of online gaming and eCommerce platforms, systems, and gaming content, received shareholder approval to acquire Meridianbet. This move marks a significant milestone in Meridianbet becoming even stronger in its innovative offerings and global footprint.

Empty Bet: Your Bet, Your Way

The Empty Bet feature is what truly sets this operator apart from other betting platforms. Unlike traditional bet builders, which allow customers to combine selections from different events or markets within a game, the Empty Bet service takes customization to the next level. Customers can submit their own unique wager ideas, as long as they meet legal, ethical, and industry good practice standards. This feature is available to Meridianbet's players worldwide, both online and in its retail network of 742 shops across Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Dynamic Live Betting: Tailored Solutions for Operators and Clients

From the adrenaline of sports to the quirky corners of entertainment, our vast betting options cover the globe's interests. Our skilled oddsmakers have powered this diversity, establishing us as a trusted name in betting.

A Legacy of Diverse Betting Options

Having been in the industry for over 20 years, Meridianbet has become a household name for offering bets on a wide range of events, both sporting and non-sporting. With a team of skilled oddsmakers, the company can offer bets on a wide range of things, from the most popular sports to the strangest events.

A Safe Bet: The Best Bet

Our commitment to responsible betting is unwavering, with strict policies ensuring a safe and ethical betting environment. It's about respect – for the game, the bet, and most importantly, the bettor. A high ethical code underscores every action, with stringent self-exclusion and reality checks.

Seamless Betting with Our App

The pandemic showed us all the critical role of digital access. We responded by enhancing our app's stability and speed, ensuring your betting experience is seamless, anytime, anywhere.

Beyond Tech: Giving Back

Our dedication goes beyond the bet. With 225 CSR actions in 2023, we're deeply committed to enriching communities, demonstrating that our hearts beat strongest in the service of others.

About Meridianbet Group

Established in 2001, Meridianbet Group, soon to be a part of the Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) portfolio, subject to the closure of the Sale and Purchase Agreement, stands as a leading online sports betting and gaming group. With licenses in over 15 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America, the Group employs proprietary technology and scalable systems for multi-country and multi-currency operations.

