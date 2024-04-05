Lalu Prasad Doesn't Want Anyone To Flourish In Bihar: Anand Mohan

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, April 5 (IANS) Former Lok Sabha MP Anand Mohan Singh claimed on Friday that RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav does not want to let anyone move forward in Bihar.

"Lalu Prasad cheated Pappu Yadav many times in the past, but the latter was always busy singing praises for him. He always tries to win the trust of Lalu Prasad, but what happened to him now,” asked Anand Mohan, the founder of the now-defunct Bihar People's Party.

Days after merging his Jan Adhikar Party with the Congress, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav filed his nomination as an Independent candidate from the Purnea Lok Sabha seat in Bihar on Thursday.

After the merger with the Congress, Pappu Yadav was hoping to be fielded as the party nominee from Purnea. However, after the seat went to the RJD as part of the seat-sharing arrangement between the Mahagathbandhan partners in Bihar, Pappu Yadav filed his nomination as an Independent candidate on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Anand Mohan also claimed that the Congress has become irrelevant in Bihar.

“Pappu Yadav merged his party with the Congress, but the grand old party leaders could not show the courage to talk to Lalu Prasad about the Purnea seat. Lalu Prasad and the Congress leaders also ruined the political career of Bima Bharti,” alleged Anand Mohan, who was serving life imprisonment for instigating the killing of Gopalganj District Magistrate G. Krishnaiah in 1994, before the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar amended jail rules for his early release in April last year.

"Because of his love for his son (Tejashwi Yadav), Lalu Prasad does not allow anyone to flourish in Bihar. Pappu Yadav was always on his target list. He also cut the ticket of Kanhaiya Kumar to contest the elections from Begusarai. He did the same with my son Chetan Anand as well,” Anand Mohan said.