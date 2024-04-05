Two Arrested For Killing Man Over Petty Issue In Gurugram

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, April 5 (IANS) Two people were arrested in Gurugram on Friday for allegedly killing a man over a petty issue, police said on Friday.
Police said they had recovered the body of a man, identified as Sanjay Das, from his room in Baslambi village in Gurugram three days ago. A native of Bihar, he was working for Maruti in Manesar.
The arrested accused have been identified as Sonu, a resident of Baslambi, and Pawan Kumar, a resident of Fazilpur Badli.
The vehicle and a stick used in the crime have also been recovered from the accused.
According to the police, Das's nephew had filed a complaint on Wednesday that his uncle was beaten to death by an unknown accused. Based on his complaint, a case of murder was registered against the unknown suspects and following a probe, police nabbed the accused on Friday.
During interrogation, the accused disclosed that Das used to visit Sonu's house and one day, had called Sonu's wife.
"After this, Sonu had developed a grudge and hatched a plan to kill the victim. As per the plan, he, along with his friend Pawan Kumar, took Das to the fields in his car and beat him with a stick. After this, they left him in the room and went away. He died from injuries sustained in the assault," a Gurugram police spokesperson said.
