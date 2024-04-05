Coface Announces The Publication Of Its 2023 Universal Registration Document

Paris, 5 April 2024 – 17.45

Communication setting out the arrangements for the supplying of the Universal Registration Document

The Universal Registration Document of COFACE SA for 2023 (Document d'enregistrement universel 2023 in French) was filed with the French financial markets authority (Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF) on 5 April 2024 under the number D.24-0242.

Copies of the 2023 Universal Registration Document are available free of charge at COFACE SA, 1 Place Costes et Bellonte, 92270 Bois-Colombes, France as well as on the website of the Company at the following address:

.

The 2023 Universal Registration Document includes the following information:



The 2023 Annual financial report;

The Report on corporate governance (attached to the management report);

The Statutory Auditors' reports and the news release concerning their fees;

The description of the share buyback program;

The draft resolutions submitted to the vote of the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of 16 May 2024; The Non-Financial Performance Statement.

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Thomas JACQUET: +33 1 49 02 12 58 – ...

Benoît CHASTEL: +33 1 49 02 22 28 – ...

MEDIA RELATIONS

Saphia GAOUAOUI: +33 1 49 02 14 91 – ...

Adrien BILLET: +33 1 49 02 23 6394 – ...

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2023/2024

(subject to change)

Q1-2024 results: 6 May 2024 (after market close)

Annual General Shareholders' Meeting 2023: 16 May 2024

H1-2024 results: 5 August 2024 (after market close)

9M-2024 results: 5 November 2024 (after market close)

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This press release, as well as COFACE SA's integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group's website:



For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM), please refer to our Interim Financial Report for H1-2023 and our 2023 Universal Registration Document (see part 3.7“Key financial performance indicators”).