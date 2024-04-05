BAB, Inc. Reports Results For 1St Quarter FY 2024

For the quarter ended February 29, 2024, BAB had revenues of $836,000 and net income of $99,000, or $0.01 per share, versus revenues $746,000 and net income of $35,000, or earnings of $0.00 per share, for the same quarter last year.

Total operating expenses for the quarter ended February 29, 2024, were $714,000, versus $696,000, in same period 2023. In the first quarter of 2024, Marketing Fund expenses increased $21,000 compared to the same quarter in 2023.

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses Big Apple Bagels®, My Favorite Muffin®, SweetDuet® frozen yogurt and Brewster's® Coffee. The Company's stock is traded on the OTCQB under the symbol BABB and its website can be visited at .

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words“forecast,”“estimate,”“project,”“intend,”“expect,”“should,”“would,”“believe” and similar expressions and all statements which are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the company's actual results, performance (financial or operating), or achievements to differ from the future results, performance (financial or operating), or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The above factors are more fully discussed in the company's SEC filings.

(TABLE FOLLOWS)



